Nick Cannon’s spot hosting America’s Got Talent has just been filled by one of the all time reality TV competition greats.

Cannon departed the show in February, after a public fight with NBC. He’d joked in his comedy special that his appearance as a judge on AGT had revoked his “black card,” and rumors swirled that NBC was considering firing him for maligning the show. Offended, Cannon resigned. But who could fill his shoes?

Welcome Tyra Banks, former queen of America’s Next Top Model. The Hollywood Reporter says Banks will be joining the show this coming season and you can forget all your quips about “smizing” because she already made them in this statement:

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true. I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I’ll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!”

Howie Mandel also welcomed Banks on Twitter with this very stationary gif:

The potential for drama is not nearly as high on America’s Got Talent as it is on ANTM, but if anyone can bring the show to new smights, it’s Tyra Banks.