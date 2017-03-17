After just one season of teaching wannabe models how to brand themselves and become Instagram- and Snapchat-famous (it was kind of shocking to see how little about this past season was actually about modeling, at least in the two episodes I watched...), Pope-endorsed legend, fashion icon, Daily Mail queen, and international pop superstar Rita Ora has been fired from VH1's reboot of America’s Next Top Model because Tyra Banks wants the show all for herself.

In a short and sweet announcement first brought to my attention by this fantastic tweet by BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur, VH1 announced the sudden change (which had been rumored by the tabloids for a while) without explanation. Banks is coming back, and that’s all there is to it.

Before long, this exchange occurred—presumably to shut down rumors that there was any sort of animosity between the two hosts:

Ora, of course, has music to release. So maybe she wanted to be removed from the gig!

Anyway, please click on the video above to hear Jezebel’s Culture Editor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd react to Rita Ora stepping out of a van.



Caitlyn Jenner has suggested that her ex-wife Kris Jenner had been less than supportive of her identity during their marriage, but (to the best of my knowledge) never in terms as specific and...accusatory...as the statement released by her “rep” to The Hollywood Gossip about her forthcoming memoir.

They write:

“Kris made her suppress her true self,” says a rep for Caitlyn, teasing the sort of allegations that will be made in the memoir. “Caitlyn resents Kris for a life she didn’t get to live.”

Damn! I’m suddenly looking forward to this book. Guess their promo strategy is working.

