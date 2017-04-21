Image via Getty.

Hero alert! Like a booty-tooching, smizing phoenix in a lacefront who keeps squawking confusing orders like, “Model H2T” and, “You need to apologize to the fake kente-cloth African hat,” Tyra Banks knows that she had to be reborn so that America’s Next Top Model could live. After a one-cycle absence in which Rita Ora took over as host and resident squawker, Tyra’s return as head supermodel in charge of the show that now runs on VH1 was announced last month.

To TV Guide, she explained the reason for her return:

My fans on social media — and not just my fans, but the fans of the show — were very vocal to a point where I was like, “Maybe it was a mistake for me to have walked away?” So from a pleasing-the-fans and then looking at the business side, I think I have to be there for it to continue. I was like, “OK, I’m coming back.”

Note the lack of reference to the person who made it possible for her to walk away in the first place (Ora). Shade is, “I don’t need to tell you I’m a better host because we both know I’m a better host.” Shadier is: “My fans and non-fans alike [who should have been pleased by my departure] agree.”

TV Guide also asked Tyra what her favorite Tyraism is and she said, “Hoe, but make it fashion.” Great answer. Probably the right one, and a good philosophy for life in general, in realms above and beyond modeling.