Just two weeks after Tyra Banks took back America’s Next Top Model from Rita Ora, the fashion icon and TV mogul is already shaking up the show’s predictable formula that, last season, landed us with a winner who looks exactly like Gigi Hadid. On Saturday, Banks announced via Twitter that casting for the 24th cycle of ANTM will consider applicants of all ages (the limit had previously been set at 27 years or younger).



“There have been 23 cycles of America’s Next Top Model,” Banks told her followers, “and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years or younger. You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on. Why have an age limit?’ So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off.’”

Well, there you have it, something for aspiring models in their late 20s and 30s (etc etc) to smize about.

[Variety]

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with Ariana Grande backstage during her show at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday night.



[Instagram]

Billie Lourd—daughter of Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd—wished her recently passed “Abadaba” Debbie Reynolds a happy 85th birthday and payed tribute to her “Momby” as well.



[Instagram]