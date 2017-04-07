Image via AP.

On Friday afternoon, a truck was driven into a crowd in a busy area of Stockholm, Sweden. The New York Times reports that three people have been killed. Authorities are saying “a large number” of people in the area were wounded.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, one person has been arrested in connection with the attack, but there are no further details on the assailant. The truck was supposedly stolen from Swedish brewery Spendrups, who said it was taken during a delivery to a restaurant. The truck drove directly into Ahlens department store. Shots were supposedly fired in a different part of the city around the same time, but it is unclear if the incidents were connected.

The NYT reports that Swedish prime minister, Stefan Lofven, was quick to label it as terrorism. “Sweden’s been attacked,” said Lofven, “Everything points to an act of terror.”