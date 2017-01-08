Tracee Ellis Ross Just Won Her First Golden Globe For Black-ishBobby FingerToday 8:40pmFiled to: golden globes 2017tracee ellis rossspeecheswinsblack-ish3628EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJust three months after receiving her first Emmy for her work on ABC’s Black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross has received her first Golden Globe. After nearly two decades appearing on television (she starred in BET’s highly successful Girlfriends for eight years), it’s about time. Advertisement During her speech, Ross said:This is for all of the women, women of color, and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important, but I want you to know I see you. We see you. It is an honor to be on this show...to continue expanding the way we are seen and known. And to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of the stories that are outside where the industry normally looks.Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply36 repliesLeave a reply