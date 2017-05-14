This is an image of Richard Spencer.

On Saturday, in Virginia, a blindingly white punching bag by the name of “Richard Spencer,” led or participated in two rallies of fellow white nationalist and “alt-right” protesters, complaining about the planned removal of a Confederate monument in Charlottesville. The statue in question is of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which has been granted a stay of at least six months due to a court injunction, but was voted by the local city council in April to be taken down and sold.



Advertisement

First, at the University of Virginia, Spencer explained to his audience, “What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced,” according to the Washington Post.

Then, at a separate rally, Spencer and dozens of torch-carrying protesters shouted chants of “Russia is our friend,” and “you will not replace us.”



The Charlottesville Daily Progress reported that after about ten minutes of this nonsense, the chants began to mingle with shouts from counter-protesters, and police were quickly drawn to the scene, putting an end to the odious white power pity party without making any arrests.



Advertisement

Charlottesville’s mayor, Mike Signer, said of the event that it was, “either profoundly ignorant or was designated to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that hearkens backs to the days of the KKK. Either way, as mayor of this city, I want everyone to know we reject this intimidation.”

Here is Richard Spencer holding a tiki torch and looking rather punched-in-the-face if I do say so myself.

