Mark Simmons, an alum of Top Chef, now owns and serves as chef for the posh New York restaurant, Kiwiana. And in light of Donald Trump’s frightening Muslim travel ban, he has found a creative means of making a political statement that his patrons cannot ignore.

Now, as CNN reports, the bottom of his receipts read as follows: “Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today).” Journalist Mary Emily O’Hara noticed the note after visiting Kiwiana, a restaurant serving New Zealand cuisine, for brunch.

Simmons, a native of New Zealand, came to the United States 10 years ago. He tells CNN that he updated the receipts soon after Trump’s executive order was announced. And for the most part, the reactions have been positive.

As you are likely aware, Trump’s ban, which federal courts are contesting, bars citizens from Iran, Sudan, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Libya—all predominately Muslim countries—from entering the United States for the next 90 days. Refugees are banned for 120 days, and Syrian refugees indefinitely. Across the country, people and organizations are seeking ways to protest pointedly and meaningfully.

Real talk via receipt? That’s nicely played, Simmons.