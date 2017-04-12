Image via ABC News.

Tomi Lahren, a person who says generally ridiculous things with a terrifying level of conviction, has spoken out publicly for the first time since filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against former employer The Blaze and its owner, Glenn Beck.

In an interview with ABC’s Nightline, Lahren asked The Blaze to let her “move on.”



Lahren was suspended from The Blaze after an appearance on The View last month in which she said the government should not interfere with access to abortion. “I’m for limited government,” she said, “so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.” She was promptly suspended by The Blaze, an action she says was retaliation for her pro-choice comments. According to her lawyer, Lahren is still getting paid, but her job has been terminated.

“It’s my job, it’s my life,” Lahren sais. “Without that, I feel lost. When your outlet is taken away from you, when your catharsis is stripped from you, and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided by it, it hurts.”

On Friday, The Blaze released the following statement: “It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.”