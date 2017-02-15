Image via Getty.

That’s right! The best part of OUR Wednesdays is back with an all new episode of DirtCast, the podcast in which Bobby and yours truly break down the best celebrity gossip of the week with an “inside baseball” approach. Or so we’ve been told—neither of us knows what “baseball” is.



This week on the podcast, we’re discussing the deliriously good GQ profile of Tom Hiddleston by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and asking ourselves, “Do we feel sorry/embarrassed for Tom Hiddleston or did we just get played?” (Answers may vary.) Later, we talk about Hollywood’s “Legal Pit Bull” Marty Singer, the entertainment attorney for all the criminally plagued Hollywood elite, a man who strikes both terror and admiration into the hearts of tabloids.

But it’s not all serious—I also force Bobby to play a terrible game I invented called T.M.Identify, which involves matching terrible sex quotes to the celebrities who say them. (Create your own similar game by typing “celebrity sex quote” into Google or using your own perverse memory of things John Mayer once said to Playboy.) Can I spoil something for you? Bobby failed miserably!

For our guest, we’re thrilled to have on one of our own, Jezebel Senior Writer, the Honorable Judge Kara Brown, to talk about a subject near and dear to all of us: C-list celebrity sponcon and the stupid amount of money they get paid for posting it.

If you have any questions or comments, you can send us an email at dirtcast@jezebel.com or reach out to Bobby and me, or our producer Levi Sharpe on Twitter.

Our show is produced by Levi Sharpe with editorial oversight by Kate Dries. Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Brad Fisher. Listen to our politics podcast, Big Time Dicks, here.