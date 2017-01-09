Photo: Getty

Tom Hiddleston will have you know that he is an inspiration to UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières, and World Food Program employees in South Sudan, thank you very much. The world will have you know, per its response to his Golden Globes speech in which this information was revealed, that Hiddleston is smarmy and self-congratulatory. But what does Hiddleston think of the reaction to his reaction to winning a Golden Globe (that included an anecdote about the reactions of various do-gooders in South Sudan to The Night Manager)?

Well, a TMZ pap—in the most hand-wringing, ass-kissy, and to his great credit, effective manner—caught Hiddleston at the Chateau Marmont last night and asked him what he had to say about the accusations that he was being self-indulgent onstage. Hiddleston claimed ignorance regarding the response (he apparently wasn’t poring over his mentions in the wake of his win). As his handlers tried to shield him from the reality of public mockery, Hiddleston rather graciously responded, “I would say we all have to do the best we can to help each other out, is what I would say.”

That’s lovely, but it needs more Slater reaction.

