Timothy Caughman's Killer Has Been Charged With Murder As Terrorism

Last week, 66-year-old Timothy Caughman was stabbed to death by James Harris Jackson, a 28-year-old Baltimore native who traveled to New York City expressly for the purpose of murdering black people. Now Jackson is being charged with murder as terrorism.