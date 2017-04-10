Screengrab via Twitter

Be honest: this is so fucking relatable.

As Select/All reports, one news anchor from ABC Australia drifted away during a weekend broadcast, only to be startled back to the present—where, as it happens, she was on the air and in front of a camera. It takes her a moment to realize this and so, just briefly, she is caught not paying the slightest bit of attention.

Her reaction is adorable and so, so real.

Frankly, I’m just impressed that there were no eruptions of profanity. I certainly would not have recovered so gracefully. And who among us, truly?