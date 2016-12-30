Luann trying on bridal furs. Screenshot via Bravo.

As 2016 approaches its end, we look back on a year of radical change.

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton became the first woman to receive a major party’s presidential nomination, after which an admitted sexual predator was elected President of the United States. We lived through the hottest year on record. Beloved cultural icons dropped like flies. And on New Year’s Eve, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New York City cast member and singer of notable pop tracks “Chic, C’est la Vie” and “Girl Code (Don’t Be So Uncool),” will wed Tom D’Agostino, Jr. (not of the grocery D’Agostinos) approximately one year after they started dating, even though he publicly cheated on her at the Regency, of all places.

Luann has moved on from all that, and also from the fact that Tom has reportedly dated multiple other RHONY cast members, and is set to marry him on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach in front of friends, family, and maybe even Bethenny Frankel—who can say? She will, according to wedding gown designer Randi Rahm, “not only wear one, not two, but three appropriate pieces.” This is Luann’s moment, and if you think she is not going to milk it until her hands are raw and bleeding, then vous ne la connaissez pas du tout, my friends!

Advertisement

So on New Year’s Eve, as you sip cocktails with friends, or enjoy fireworks over the beach in Tulum, or lie weeping alone on the cold floor of your parents’ basement, please take a moment to think about Luann de Lesseps’ wedding. She would love that.