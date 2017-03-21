Image via Getty.

Patti LuPone’s new musical War Paint (about the feud between Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein) opens next month. And, because eight shows of bringing the house down per week can wreak havoc on one’s voice, she must take extra good care of her legendary voice. In a conversation with Page Six queen Cindy Adams, LuPone revealed her new methods, which include AVOIDING THE SCREAMING, CLASSLESS PUBLIC such as myself.

Advertisement

“My teacher taught me a new technique,” she said, offering no details. Though, why would she ever share her secrets? She has a new technique, and you don’t deserve it. What, she’s just gonna give away something she’s worked decades for? You must be absolutely nuts.

She also confessed to having “minimal conversations,” because in what world should a diva (I’m using that word with the utmost reverence) be expected to speak to anyone? Speaking of, Cindy, let’s wrap this up. Ms. LuPone has other people to see.



Advertisement

“And any restaurant,” she added, “must have a quiet atmosphere.” None of this loud music, crap. She won’t be talking over raucous parties of 12 nearby. She won’t be competing with music—especially if the songs aren’t sung by herself, but even then, keep the volume down.

[Page Six]

Jenny Slate was interviewed by Vulture and a lot of the conversation was about her ex-boyfriend, Captain America (aka Chris Evans). But some of it wasn’t! A few highlights:



Sponsored

Slate did not begin dating Evans until “a couple months” after she and her ex-husband Dean Fleischer-Camp “separated.”



“separated.” She was recently “sitting at a bar by herself, reading a book about the Holocaust, and finally sent an SOS text to her friend Mae Whitman (NBC’s Parenthood).” Whitman showed up, the two “got shitbombed.”

(NBC’s Parenthood).” Whitman showed up, the two “got shitbombed.” Uh, this:

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she says. “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

[Vulture]

Kristin Cavallari in 2015: “Chicago’s just not home.”



Advertisement

Kristin Cavallari in 2017: “I’m really gonna miss this place.”