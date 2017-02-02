Image via Getty

The real question to ask the groundhog, an animal humans imbue with the task of predicting seasons, is why we keep making it do the job of science.

This year could have been different. The groundhog could’ve woken up and said, “Um, get ready for eternal spring, motherfuckers, ’cause it’s gonna be warm every winter from now on everywhere until you people die of environmental suffocation of your own creation and exterminate other living things in the process, ya dumb fucks. Let me sleep!” This didn’t happen. Via CBS News:

The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has “predicted” six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday. The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle reveal Phil’s forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

There will be six more weeks of “winter.” Also, 2016 was the hottest recorded year in Earth’s history.

Phil has forecast winter 103 times previously and predicted spring 18 times, most recently in 2016. As we all know, what’s more important to keep in mind is the value of research about how climate change truly affects animals, i.e. this study run by UCLA ecology/biology professor Daniel T. Blumstein, who wrote for the Chicago Tribune: