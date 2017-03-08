Thirteen Women's Strike Protesters Arrested at Trump TowerJohn CookToday 5:00pmFiled to: protestsarrestsinternational women's daya day without a woman9318EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP Thirteen members of the International Women’s Day Strike were arrested outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan this earlier this afternoon, according to the NYPD. Advertisement According to the Huffington Post and Patch, the protestors began gathering at 1 p.m. at Columbus Circle and stopped in front of the nearby Trump International Hotel. A series of posts to the strike’s Twitter account show that organizers began deliberately blocking traffic in front of the hotel in an act of civil disobedience.Among those arrested, according to Mic, were Linda Sarsour, Tamika D. Mallory, Bob Bland, and Carmen Perez, all of whom were national co-chairs of the Women’s March on Washington. Advertisement An NYPD spokesman confirmed the arrests to Jezebel, but declined to identify those arrested or specify the charges.Recommended StoriesTrump Tweets on International Women’s Day and It Might Be His Worst Tweet EverHow Jezebel Will Participate in the Women's StrikeHere's How You're Spending the Day Without WomenJohn Cookjohn@gizmodomedia.com@johnjcookJohn Cook is the executive editor of the Special Projects Desk, which produces investigative work across all of Gizmodo Media Group's web sites.PGP Fingerprint: 364F A5D5 ABEC C230 E40F 39FC 49FA 7D14 EAA7 110D|PGP KeyReply93 repliesLeave a reply