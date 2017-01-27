Image via Getty

Earlier this week, Ciara was overcome with joy about something but remained vague about what that something was—was it that she’s having a baby on top of the baby she’s already having? Or did she consume some really good Tate’s cookies she wanted us to know about?

Nope. The “good vibes” she referenced in an Instagram video post on Wednesday are because she’s done a normal thing in the recording world: signed a new label deal with Warner Bros., whose CEO and Chairman Cameron Strang stated, “We welcome Ciara to Warner Bros. Records and look forward to the next chapter of her storied music career.” Mama’s got a brand new deal.

Not that consumers care deeply about these type of business moves, but for Ciara, it could mean a better environment with new creators around her to make better music than what’s on her most recent album, 2015's Jackie.