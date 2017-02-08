Image via Getty

Cynthia Erivo, who was perfect in her role as Celie in Broadway’s The Color Purple, has been cast as Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biopic, Harriet.

This will likely be another perfect role and a potential breakout for Erivo, who received one of the historic four wins for black actors at last year’s Tony Awards. Variety reports that the Tubman biopic “will portray the life of Tubman as slave, abolitionist, Underground Railroad conductor, nurse, spy and warrior. Producers plan to begin shooting later this year.”

Erivo is also nominated for a Grammy (which airs on Sunday) and she’s starring in the Steve McQueen-directed Widows with Viola Davis. All this means she’s primed for a future EGOT, which would be well deserved. Here she is singing a rendition of “I’m Here” from The Color Purple on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.