The Winner Is Not La La LandClover HopeToday 4:35pmFiled to: HIDDEN FIGURESOSCARS 2017OSCARSACADEMY AWARDSBOX OFFICELA LA LAND10621EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty Weekend box office numbers helped push Hidden Figures past La La Land to become 2016's highest-grossing Oscar nominee, with a total of $119.5 million. La La Land, still a success, stands at $118.2 million. Per EW, Hidden Figures’ SAG Awards win could give it an Oscar boost for best picture.Clover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply106 repliesLeave a reply