Sunday night’s amazing live TV mess was incredible to watch, but we mostly got the perspective of the audience viewing the unfolding confusion. In the crowd there was a more subtle and joyful confusion simultaneously unfolding.

Some highlights:

Alternate angle:

Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney still looking around like, “What?”

Jharrel Jerome losing his mind:

A Where’s Waldo of reactions:

Please enjoy the expressions on the faces of Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and The Rock:

Lin-Manuel Miranda is almost weeping, as usual. Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck both look like they’re about to tweak out. I think Vince Vaughn is morphing into Hannibal Lector in the back. Viola Davis appears to have known it was all going to work out this whole time. Who best represents your feelings about Moonlight winning Best Picture?