Noor Salman, wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested Monday in connection with the mass shooting by Mateen at Pulse nightclub in June that left 49 people dead.

The New York Times reports that officials confirm Salman was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home near San Francisco. It was revealed that Salman texted with Mateen during the attack, the time code indicating the texts took place soon after the news of the shooting broke. During his stand off with law enforcement she attempted to call him several times and texted, “I love you.”

Salman has maintained that she is innocent of any collusion in the shooting at Pulse, but some reports indicate that she drove Mateen to pick up ammunition and pleaded with him at one point not to attack the nightclub. It has also been said that Salman has a learning disability and has “difficulty with conceptualizing, understanding,” according to her middle school special education teacher.

The NYT says that Salman was interviewed for hours by investigators following the Pulse shooting, and they came to believe that “she was not telling the truth about her husband’s plans to carry out the rampage.” Salman has been charged with obstruction and is expected to make her first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.