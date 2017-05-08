Image via Getty.

After a 2.5-year courtship that began as most modern love stories do, with a YouTube announcement, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and Olympic medalist Tom Daley tied the knot in an English castle over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Sun reports “just 50 close friends and relatives” attended the ceremony, where they were treated to “a three-course cordon-bleu meal with champagne and wine and a massive cake,” as well as a brief recitation from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Writes Attitude (my favorite destination for wedding news):

Advertisement

Before the ceremony, Tom reportedly treated guests to a bit of Shakespeare, calling out “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?” to Dustin from a balcony.

Whether or not their first dance was to Des’ree’s “Kissing You” has yet to be confirmed.

[The Sun / Attitude]

Speaking of transatlantic romances, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted smooching (or perhaps just necking—the photos aren’t that clear) at—where else?—a charity polo match, which is one of those events I’m skeptical of actually existing, despite the plentiful paparazzi photographs and movies like Pretty Woman that suggest otherwise.



Advertisement

Sponsored

Anyway, the lovebirds “were caught on camera Sunday sneaking in some PDA,” which you can view over at Page Six. In other news that suggests these two are actually gonna go the whole nine yards, Gossip Cop reports that Duchess Kate and Markle are probably getting along just fine.



[Page Six]

The girls are back in town.

