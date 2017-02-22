Image via Bravo

Though I still wish Andy Cohen would stop pushing all the black people into separate franchises (and let some other women of color who aren’t crazy Jules appear onscreen), the second season of the Real Housewives of Potomac is happening.



The first season pulled in some very strong ratings but it remains to be seen how the ladies will do with what I assume is a full season as opposed to the abbreviated debut. One thing’s for sure, however: they’re all trying very, very hard.

For some reason, women on Potomac come off more as caricatures of Real Housewives than actual Real Housewives which I’ll admit is an extremely stupid sentence but it’s what I feel.

Karen is still ridiculous and is maybe broke. She apparently moved out of her house in the middle of the night into a rental and I won’t lie and say I’m not excited for that storyline.

Giselle is still mean and a horrific dresser. Robyn is still sad and dealing with her trifling ex-husband. Katie is gone which is truly for her own good. Ashley is begging her daddy/husband not to close her restaurant. I don’t care what Charrisse is doing and there’s a hot young new girl named Monique who is pulling out all the stereotypical first season stops: rich husband, bragging about having sex with her rich husband, showing off a hot body and picking fights with the elders.

There’s also an offensive-looking event which I can only describe as an “Indian” party but that’s to be expected from a group of women who don’t fully understand whether someone is or is not black.

The second season with premiere Sunday April 2—taking over the Real Housewives of Atlanta time slot—at 9 pm ET.