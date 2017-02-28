The Next Season of Ryan Murphy's Feud Will Be About Prince Charles and Princess DianaBobby FingerToday 6:10pmFiled to: ryan murphyprincess dianaprince charlesFXfeud656EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP. Ryan Murphy is still working hard at his goal of turning FX into a gayer version of The History Channel, as it’s just been announced that the second season of his anthology series Feud will explore the fraught relationship between Prince Charles and his late wife, Diana. Advertisement Though the upcoming first season, Bette and Joan, may have suggested a certain shallowness to Feud’s overall concept, THR reports Murphy envisions the series as being more than just woman versus woman. “[It’s a] two hander that’s really about the human dilemma of pain and misunderstanding,” he said at a recent event. “And I think you need a long period of time, maybe 20 to 40 years, to have a big back story.”Diana, if you’ll recall, married Charles when she was 20. They had two children, William and Harry. At some point in the early ’80s, Charles reconnected with an old flame named Camilla, had an affair, the two divorced, and then the entire United Kingdom caught fire, after which—oh no, I just realized Murphy is probably gonna cast Emma Roberts as Diana. God help us. Advertisement Feud: Charles and Diana will premiere in 2018.Recommended StoriesAnd Now Sarah Paulson Has Signed On to Ryan Murphy's FeudCatherine Zeta-Jones Cast as Olivia De Havilland in Ryan Murphy's FeudThe First Photos From Feud: Bette and Joan Prove God Is Both Real and GayBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply65 repliesLeave a reply