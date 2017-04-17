Screengrab via Starz.

Season 3 of Outlander premieres in September, and though we were promised more sex than in disappointing Season 2, how is that possible when our two protagonists aren’t even in the same century?

In 40 seconds, the teaser reminds us that Claire and Jamie were cruelly ripped apart by the power of the time traveling stone in the final episode of Season 2, and that they have an adult daughter graduating from college somewhere in time when women are allowed to go to school. Judging by Claire’s hairstyle, the swinging sixties are in full effect, though she is definitely not swinging. Claire still mourns her lost love—but he’s waiting.

Back in Scotland, a coiffed Jamie intones, “I have lied, killed, and broken trust. But when I stand before God I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest. Lord you gave me a rare woman. God, I loved her well.”

Vowing to find her, Jamie shouts Claire’s name with one nipple exposed, which is exactly the titillating show of love we’ve come to expect from this show. May they be explosively reunited by the end of the first episode.