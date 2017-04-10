Screengrab via Amazon.

Amazon released five new pilots on March 17, and Amy Sherman-Palladino’s new quirky girl dramedy was a big hit.

Deadline reports that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been picked up for a two-season order, which is the first multi-season new series that Amazon has given the nod to. The story follows a 1958 housewife named Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who seems to be living the perfect life on the Upper West Side—until her husband suddenly leaves her. She, like many traumatized maniacs, turns to stand up comedy in her pain.

Amazon was thrilled by the feedback on the pilot, which received an average customer rating of 4.8 with 92 percent 5-star reviews from viewers in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan:

“In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly with digital applause,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR, Amazon Studios. “Like any great young stand-up, we’re excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast.”

The fates of the remaining pilots are unconfirmed, but this Hunger Games-style content dump at least confirms that Mrs. Maisel is truly marvelous.