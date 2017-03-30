It’s that wonderful time of the year when Bravo reveals the intro for the latest season of Real Housewives of New York. Happy Housewives Christmas, everybody!!!

Open your presents! What did you get from Sonja? It’s a “There’s nothing grey about my gardens,” which I can only hope is a reference to both her cold townhouse AND her pubes! And Ramona? “I’m an acquired taste. You don’t like me? Acquire some taste!” What about from Auntie Dorinda? A reference to her most iconic line from Season 8? Wonderful! Thank you, Santa Andy Cohen! You always know exactly what we want!

As they enter their 9th season, the New York housewives have solidified their place as the greatest Housewives of all time. Will they maintain their place on top? The season 9 preview, which includes newcomer Tinsley Mortimer, suggests yes, absolutely.