Ed Sheeran is a man who looks like a lot of other people. For instance, he often gets confused with Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint, though I sometimes mistake both of them for Ron Weasly because prominent fictional characters from my childhood loom larger in my emotional life than most people I don’t know.



Advertisement

Dissociate along with me and you’ll see how it makes perfect sense that Sheeran is now being told by the Internet that he looks like a tiny baby, specifically this two-year-old girl named Isla Walton, who never asked for any of this.



According to Isla’s aunt, Isla is a Sheeran fan already. Well well well, I don’t believe that at all. When I was her age I was a fan of dinosaurs, and not even specific kinds. The kid’s barely forming memories. But maybe times have changed. “Everyone comments saying how she’s a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran,” her aunt told the Mirror.



Advertisement

Whatever, I guess it’s all fine.