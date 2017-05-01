Image via Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Jonathan Cheban, property of Kim Kardashian and the god of food, either ate parts of his t-shirt or burned his shirt while snatching this pizza slice directly from the oven. He then walked the open streets of New York enjoying his tasty slice of pizza. Have you ever enjoyed a tasty slice pizza on the open streets? Weigh in.

Jezebel suspects that the pizza he’s holding in his hand and tenderly masticating may be a square slice from Prince Street Pizza in Soho. A dental expert on staff also notes that the mid-chew photo makes it look as if Cheban “got all of his bottom teeth extracted.”

Sauce all over ya teeth—pizza never looked so good?