17 suspects have been arrested in connection with Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery in October, and authorities have reportedly begun to charge some of them.

TMZ says that on Thursday, the Paris police charged a 63-year-old man identified as Yunice A. The charges include "armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association." Prosecutors have asked for Yunice's continued detention.

Yunice is the only one who has been formally charged; The Guardian reports that three men and one women from amongst the original 17 arrested were released, but 10 men and one woman remain in custody.