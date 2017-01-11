You may have heard that everyone’s least favorite Instagram star and vintner, Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky, recently filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Katie Sturino, but did you hear that he’s about to become a father to another woman’s child, and that he asked Wendy Williams to choose its name—live in front of a studio audience—and that the episode aired on television Wednesday morning?

No? Well, he did. And Wendy chose Janeathan (yes that’s how it’s spelled), so The Fat Jew is naming his daughter Janeathan (again, that’s how it’s spelled).

“It’s very, very unique,” Wendy assured him after naming the child. “It’s as unique as Apple, Pear, or Beyoncé.”