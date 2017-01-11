The Fat Jew Just Asked Wendy Williams to Name His Daughter on the Air, So She DidBobby FingerToday 1:40pmFiled to: the fat jewwendy williamsthe wendy williams showjaneathan861EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may have heard that everyone’s least favorite Instagram star and vintner, Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky, recently filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Katie Sturino, but did you hear that he’s about to become a father to another woman’s child, and that he asked Wendy Williams to choose its name—live in front of a studio audience—and that the episode aired on television Wednesday morning? Advertisement No? Well, he did. And Wendy chose Janeathan (yes that’s how it’s spelled), so The Fat Jew is naming his daughter Janeathan (again, that’s how it’s spelled). “It’s very, very unique,” Wendy assured him after naming the child. “It’s as unique as Apple, Pear, or Beyoncé.”Recommended StoriesInstagram Star 'The Fat Jew' To Launch 'White Girl Rosé' This SummerWhat Happened to the Girl Behind 'White Girl Problems'?Even Food Is Distancing Itself From the Fat JewBobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply86 repliesLeave a reply