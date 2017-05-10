Image via Getty

Back when being the poster woman for heroin chic was just a twinkle in her eye, a 16-year-old girl named Kate Moss got her first big break being photographed by Corinne Day for the cool UK magazine The Face. She soon became the magazine’s muse, starring in a series of minimalist, grunge-inspired spreads that ushered in a totally new type of model: rail-thin, undone, and totally different from the Amazonian supermodels at the time like Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell.



Advertisement

The Face was a great music and culture magazine that filled a serious gap in stuffy UK media during the 1980s and 1990s. It had a good run but eventually failed, like so many fashion magazines, to sustain itself among dozens of competitors like Dazed and Confused and i-D. And while it’s been shuttered since 2004, The Face is now set to come back after reportedly being bought by the media company Wasted Talent.

Image via The Telegraph

If you’re hoping for a beautiful, glossy magazine (or, hell, even a really nice looking website) you might be out of luck as it seems Wasted Talent will be taking a “video-first” approach. Which is a damn shame, considering that The Face was known for its groundbreaking fashion photography. It helped launch the careers of some of the coolest photographers: frequent Marc Jacobs collaborator Juergen Teller, David LaChapelle, David Sims, Inez & Vinoodh, and many more. Not to mention the great art direction from Neville Brody and styling from editor Katie Grand, who would go on to start Pop and Love magazines. The new version of The Face clearly has a lot to live up to.