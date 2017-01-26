Screengrab via Fox.

It will take a lot of singing to redeem a version of The Devil Wears Prada that doesn’t feature Meryl Streep, but these guys can probably cram the necessary numbers in there.

Advertisement

Variety reports The Devil Wears Prada has been getting kicked around as a potential crossover for years, but they’ve finally booked two big names—Elton John and Paul Rudnick—to write the stage version.

For some reason, I still don’t associate Elton John with his work on Broadway scores, though he won a Grammy for The Lion King, a Tony for Billy Elliot, and no awards for Disney’s Aida, except the pleasure of saying he wrote the music for it. Rudnick, a playwright, regularly contributes to The New Yorker, and wrote the screenplay for In & Out.

Advertisement

Does the ten-year-old story of a young woman working her way up in the field of journalism by hanging coats still resonate today? What if there is an extended dance break, where she waltzes with a coat rack? As of now, there is no firm production timeline for the show.