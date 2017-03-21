Omarosa Manigault, White House aide and reality show villain, was scheduled to appear on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show to promote her upcoming Say Yes to the Dress appearance. That sounds like a joke, but doesn’t everything these days if you don’t consider its apocalyptic implications?

“That is true, by the way,” is how Trevor Noah emphasized the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison’s reason for booking his show.

However, Noah went on to explain, Omarosa pulled out of her scheduled appearance. “And the reason she gave—and this is true again—is that the administration didn’t want her interview on The Daily Show to eclipse the news of the day.”

Noah then took the next three minutes to explore and explain the news of the day, which found FBI director James Comey acknowledging the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and refuting Donald Trump’s claim that President Obama wiretapped him. And then Trump lied on Twitter regarding the hearing.

Indeed, it would have been such a shame to have Omarosa overshadow that with her dress.

Omarosa did appear on Extra, though, and took the opportunity to praise Trump’s use of Twitter: “I think it’s fantastic that the president is able to speak directly to the American people. He doesn’t have to go through the filter of the media to interrupt what he says or what he means.” Ha, sure.