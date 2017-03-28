Just when you think you’ve seen every last bit of absurd, stupid sexism the political world has to offer, in rides Britain’s ever-reliable Daily Mail.

“Perhaps the Daily Mail should be sued for damaging people’s health? Across the nation, millions have cringed so hard at its audaciously sexist front page that they’ve strained their face muscles, or given themselves a migraine from slamming their heads repeatedly against the nearest wall,” the Guardian suggests.

Well, a spokesperson for the paper told the Evening Standard that God, chill, it’s just a joke, don’t you understand jokes?

“For goodness sake, get a life! “Sarah Vine’s piece, which was flagged as light-hearted, was a side-bar alongside a serious political story. “It appeared in an 84-page paper packed with important news and analysis, a front page exclusive on cost-cutting in the NHS and a health supplement devoted to women’s health issues.”

The spokesperson insisted that they often “comment on the appearance of male politicians including Cameron’s waistline, Osborne’s hair, Corbyn’s clothes – and even Boris’s legs,” concluding by asking, “Is there a rule that says political coverage must be dull or has a po-faced BBC and left-wing commentariat, so obsessed by the Daily Mail, lost all sense of humour... and proportion?”

Perhaps they are suggesting that you never mind the Brexit—a move the Daily Mail endorsed—because it looks to be an unnecessary clusterfuck perpetuated upon the UK by a titanic self-owning doofus and a wicked little man who scampered out of a hedgerow.

