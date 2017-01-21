Good morning. Today is a new day in America, but the gears of normalcy will grind on, at least for a time. The celebs will continue to celeb. Here they go:

Olivia Wilde, Ariana Grande, Amy Schumer and others are attending the Women’s March on Washington today, because that’s what every American with the means should be doing. America Ferrera delivered a fiery speech this morning, saying

“We march today for our family and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes we claim and for the causes that claim us.” “It’s been a heartrending to time to be both an immigrant and a woman in this country,” the actress said. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and the platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But, the President is not America, his cabinet is not America, congress is not America, WE are America. And, we are here to stay. ”

Elsewhere in the world, Melanie Griffith is celebrating the 87th birthday of her mother, Tippi Hedren.