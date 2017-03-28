Not much to say here, just that Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell got together long enough to take a photo for Ribeiro’s Instagram feed. That’s pretty much the entire main cast, apart from the late James Avery (Uncle Phil, who died in 2013) and Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv 1.0).

This isn’t a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down by a salacious piece of celebrity gossip. It’s just me showing you a photo of people who look happy to see each other. Isn’t that nice? I think it’s nice.

But enough about happy things. Here’s a sad thing! Or a bizarre thing? I’m not sure how to describe this thing, actually, so let me just give it to you straight: Burt Bacharach is being sued by his dog sitter who claims Bacharach’s Portuguese Water Dog Alfie “chewed off two of his fingers, requiring surgery using a skin graft from his groin.”

There’s also something about the dog sitter claiming to have saved the dog’s life just moments before being attacked, but you’ll have to read about that yourself because I’m done here.

I’m on Team Amber.



Nina Dobrev’s 18-year-old cat died and I got a little teary reading about it. [People]



Good thing she spoke up, because we all know every middle-aged woman is an old hag until proven beautiful. [People]

