The Associated Press Accidentally Tweeted that Ariana Grande Is PregnantMegan ReynoldsToday 8:00pmFiled to: Dirt Bagariana grandelady gagaharry styles623EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty Sometimes people make mistakes. Often they are small and inconsequential, like putting skim in your java when you meant to go HAM on the half and half. Other times, they are slightly bigger, like incorrectly tweeting that Ariana Grande is pregnant from the account of a news organization when in fact, she is not. Yikes! Advertisement Earlier today, a tweet was sent from @APEntertainment, “the official account of AP’s Entertainment Department. The tweet read “Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who’s the father? #ArianaGrande” and was deleted pretty freaking quickly. The apology that followed kind of makes the AP Entertainment twitter account sound a lot more serious than it is. Ariana Grande is...probably not pregnant. Also, Ariana Grande probably didn’t even see this. As Us Weekly notes, she has yet to respond to the tweet and is instead posting sideways photos of herself on Instagram clinging to the neck of an unidentified and slightly disinterested dog. Advertisement Did a rogue Arianator embedded deep in the bowels of the AP’s entertainment department see an opportunity to I don’t know, steal some of Beyoncé’s pregnancy thunder? Is Ariana Grande just trying to gin up publicity for her upcoming tour and this is her way of doing it— by reaching out to the person on the inside and asking them to tweet, making sure they did so with the hashtag #ArianaGrande(LOL)!?! COME ON WHAT DOES IT MEAN.Nothing. It was probably just a mistake. Advertisement Sponsored [Us Weekly]I don’t know about you, but I’m sort of excited for whatever hot mess glitter-filled theatre kid extravaganza Lady Gaga is going to give us during the Super Bowl halftime show, but according to her, there will be no “wardrobe malfunctions.” Advertisement Other things I learned from this tiny bloop from Page Six: no, she will not wear a meat dress, but she will wear clothes; her performance will be “tremendously athletic.” If Lady Gaga descends from scaffolding high above a stage in the NRG Stadium in Houston, wrapped in silks like she’s freaking Pink, I will scream. [Page Six]Harry Styles, the one with the long hair that is no longer long, celebrated his birthday with Adele, Cindy Crawford and various other luminaries. They did karaoke. Fun! [Us Weekly]I didn’t realize we were waiting for this, but Bobby Cannavale has“finally” shown off his son. [Page Six]Frank Ocean’s father is suing him for defamation. [TMZ]Whew, Stevie J. has to pay $1.3 million in back child support. [Page Six]Holy shit, someone robbed Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles home and stole $175,000 worth of jewelry. [Us Weekly]Megan Reynoldsmegan.reynolds@jezebel.com@mega_hurtContributor, JezebelReply62 repliesLeave a reply