Interview With a Woman Who Recently Had an Abortion at 32 Weeks

Our two most read stories of the year—one a lengthy interview by Jia Tolentino, the other a quick blog by Joanna Rothkopf—are uplifting in a backwards sort of way.

A List of Pro-Women, Pro-Immigrant, Pro-Earth, Anti-Bigotry Organizations That Need Your Support

Howard Dean Just Accused Donald Trump of Being on Cocaine During the Debate

How to Make Your Vagina Taste Awesome

How We Failed to Protect Kesha

A complicated case, carefully outlined by Madeleine Davies.

Man Who Voted For Brexit Is ‘A Bit Shocked’ His Vote Counted, Is Now ‘Worried’

Father of Stanford Rapist Argues His Son Should Not Be Punished for ‘20 Minutes of Action’

A case that became a lightening rod for activists.

Producer Says There’s Footage of Trump Saying the N-Word

A Timeline of the Neverending Jay Z and Beyoncé Cheating and Divorce Rumors

After the release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Kara Brown took us the long history that came before it.

What Is Up With Trump’s Ill-Fitting Suits? A World-Famous London Bespoke Tailor Explains

Ellie Shechet got to the bottom of how you can be so rich and look so bad.

