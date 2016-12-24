The 50 Most Popular Jezebel Posts of 2016Jezebel Staff28 minutes agoFiled to: the end is nighthe end is nowyear in reviewyear in review 201641EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink You read these. You read these real good. Interview With a Woman Who Recently Had an Abortion at 32 WeeksOur two most read stories of the year—one a lengthy interview by Jia Tolentino, the other a quick blog by Joanna Rothkopf—are uplifting in a backwards sort of way. A List of Pro-Women, Pro-Immigrant, Pro-Earth, Anti-Bigotry Organizations That Need Your Support Howard Dean Just Accused Donald Trump of Being on Cocaine During the DebateSimpler times. How to Make Your Vagina Taste AwesomeStill relevant, apparently. How We Failed to Protect KeshaA complicated case, carefully outlined by Madeleine Davies. Man Who Voted For Brexit Is ‘A Bit Shocked’ His Vote Counted, Is Now ‘Worried’That day in people not understanding the consequences of their actions. Father of Stanford Rapist Argues His Son Should Not Be Punished for ‘20 Minutes of Action’A case that became a lightening rod for activists. Producer Says There’s Footage of Trump Saying the N-WordNo comment. A Timeline of the Neverending Jay Z and Beyoncé Cheating and Divorce RumorsAfter the release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Kara Brown took us the long history that came before it. What Is Up With Trump’s Ill-Fitting Suits? A World-Famous London Bespoke Tailor ExplainsEllie Shechet got to the bottom of how you can be so rich and look so bad. Advertisement Advertisement And more!10 of the Spookiest Scary Stories You’ll Ever ReadStephen Colbert Hijacks the RNC Stage, Delivers Anti-Trump BurnMelania Trump Wore a $1,100 Gucci ‘Pussy Bow’ Shirt to the DebateThe 10 Grossest Sex Acts as Described By Urban DictionaryAn Olympic Diving Team Has Broken Up Over an Alleged Fuck FestMichael Jackson Stockpiled Gruesome Pornography, Photos Of Animal TortureTilda Swinton Sent Us Her Email Exchange with Margaret Cho About Doctor Strange, Diversity, and WhitewashingHere’s What Happens When You Try and Track Down a Ted Cruz College RumorAnything a Police Department Posts to Facebook Is PropagandaFifty Shades of Dick: The Best Crotch Shots in Mainstream FilmNixon Policy Advisor Admits He Invented War On Drugs to Suppress ‘Anti-War Left and Black People’Model Responds to Unwelcome Dick Pics By Contacting Senders’ GirlfriendsHere’s a Mugshot From the Night of Brock Turner’s Actual ArrestAnn Coulter Bombed So Hard on The Comedy Central Roast of Rob LoweThe Fuller House Explanation For The Olsen Twins’ Absence Was Perfectly MeanWhat Should We Say About David Bowie and Lori Maddox?Roastmaster Jeff Ross: The Roast Was Edited To Make Ann Coulter Look as Best We CouldA Toast to All the Brave Kids Who Broke Up with Their Toxic MomsTrump Surrogate Cites Japanese Internment Camps As ‘Precedent’ for Proposed Muslim RegistryLena Dunham and Amy Schumer Team Up For an Embarrassing Chat Between FriendsThese Gals Stopped a Rape Last NightThe 10 Best Stories About the First Time You Had SexClinton Tells Young Black Voter Asking About Diversity, ‘Why Don’t You Go Run For Something, Then’Kanye West Is in Pretty Bad ShapeEx-Stanford Swimmer Gets 6 Month Sentence for Rape Despite Victim Requesting ‘Proper Punishment’Our Favorite Prince Moments, Beginning With the Time He Kicked Kim Kardashian OffstageRedditor Wants to Know If We Think Her Fiance Is Doing IncestWhat Type of Nipple Are You?Why You’re So Horny During Your Period10 Reasons Why Ryan Lochte Is America’s Sexiest DouchebagStop Everything, the Trailer For Christopher Guest’s New Mockumentary Mascots Is HereHere Are Pictures of Donald Trump With the Playboy Model He Says He Didn’t Cheat on Melania WithSad! These People Already Regret Voting for TrumpMy Cat Is Dead, What a ReliefI Was an Extra In Kanye West’s Fashion Show and It Was Crazier Than It LookedCondoleezza Rice’s Response To Donald Trump Calling Her a ‘Bitch’ Is Just About PerfectBrock Turner’s Childhood Friend Blames His Rape Conviction on Political CorrectnessA Woman Lived in the Plaza Hotel for Thirty Five Years for $500 a MonthThis Famous Comedian Is Engaged to Actress Jessica Lowndes, and I Promise You’ll CareStanford Rapist Brock Turner Has Been Banned from USA Swimming For LifeReply4 repliesLeave a reply