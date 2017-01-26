Image via Getty

Thandie Newton has a beautiful way of explaining sex to her children. Sit down and learn something, kiddos.

What I might say, as a great mom, is: “My child, humans have reproductive parts that interact with each other and fit—like a puzzle!—and for a variety of reasons, these organs come together for the sake of pleasure and/or to produce tiny humans like yourself... The body is weird.”

But Newton explained the process much better in a cover story for The Edit, where the Westworld star recalled having the sex talk with her now 16-year-old daughter Ripley a few years ago:

“I said, ‘Daddy has a beautiful penis, which enters Mama, and these two precious parts of us join together...’ A few days later, Ripley came home from school, saying, ‘Mummy, I had to tell Don he was wrong today. Don said sex is when a man makes his willy go really hard and then beats the woman with it’...Lucky I got to her first.”

More seriously, Newton also had a recent talk with her 12-year-old son Nico and Ripley about being abused by an older director when she was 16. “I told them that the first time I ever had any sexual encounter, it was abuse,” she says. “Eventually, my 12-year-old stopped me and said, ‘Mum, don’t worry. I am way cooler than you were at my age.’”