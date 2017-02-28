Image via Getty.

Following the wild account of pervasive sexual harassment at Uber from a former employee, a current employee at Tesla has come forward to talk about her case against the company the company she loves.

Advertisement

The Guardian reports that AJ Vandermeyden filed a lawsuit against Tesla last year that alleges the company has a culture of “pervasive harassment,” that she was paid less than men doing the same job, and that less qualified men were promoted over her. She also says she was retaliated against for going to HR.

“Until somebody stands up, nothing is going to change,” Vandermeyden told the Guardian, “I’m an advocate of Tesla. I really do believe they are doing great things. That said, I can’t turn a blind eye if there’s something fundamentally wrong going on.”

Advertisement

Vandermeyden started at Tesla in 2013 and was made a manufacturing engineer in the general assembly department. She alleges in her complaint that she was paid less than the men in the department, and was often the only woman in the room at meetings with 50 people. Though Vandermeyden caught issues with designs men engineers missed, she says that she and the few other women employees were denied promotions. The general environment sounds unpleasant too:

At the same time, she also experienced “unwelcome and pervasive harassment by men on the factory floor including but not limited to inappropriate language, whistling, and catcalls”, the lawsuit said. Vandermeyden recounted to the Guardian an incident in 2015 when she said a group of roughly 20 men standing on a platform above her and a female colleague began taunting as they walked past. “They all started hooting and hollering and whistling,” she said. “That can’t happen without somebody noticing … It’s disturbing.”

Tesla has been criticized for its discouragement of union organizing, which fits in with Vandermeyden’s allegations that she was also frequently denied overtime pay and lunch breaks at work. She says she was criticized for being a “whistleblower” who pointed out issues with cars being sold that may have had defects. She says the lawsuit is certainly hanging over her at the job, explaining, “Half the time when I walk into work, I wonder if my badge is going to work.”

In a statement to the Guardian, a Tesla spokesperson didn’t share any specifics about Vandermeyden’s lawsuit, though they did say that Tesla knows “there is more we can do to promote diversity” and added, “As with any company with more than 30,000 employees, it is inevitable that there will be a small number of individuals who make claims against the company, but that does not mean those claims have merit.”