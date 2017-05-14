Image via Weakley County Sheriff’s Department

Enraged by his decision to vote for Trump’s health act, a Tennessee woman allegedly tried to run her congressman off the road after his visit to a local university last week.



According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Rep. David Kustoff was driving away from a town hall meeting at the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 8, four days after helping to pass a bill that will leave millions of Americans stranded without access to health insurance.

Wendi L. Wright, who was not at the event, reportedly began tailing the car carrying him and aide Marianne Dunavant, prompting them to become worried she intended to force the car off the road.

Turns out she did! The department reports that Kustoff and his staff turned into a driveway and stopped, at which point Wright got out of her car, screamed at the congressman and struck the windows of his vehicle.

Wright then allegedly stood in front of the car to block it from pulling away, but left before police arrived. She was charged with felony reckless endangerment and was released on $1,000 bond.

Buzzfeed reports that Wright first tried to stop Kustoff on his way off campus to discuss her grievances with his vote. The congressman declined, instead driving away in his car. It was then that Wright allegedly began following him.

Sergeant Marty Plunk told the outlet that according to eyewitnesses, there was “a lot of cursing,” though in her rage it was difficult to make out what she was saying.

“I’ve been led to believe she was upset over a vote he had cast involving health care,” he said.