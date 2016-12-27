Taylor Swift Accepts 96-Year-Old Veteran Into Her SquadBobby FingerToday 9:45amFiled to: dirt bagtaylor swiftkanye westkim kardashian1168EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMembers of Taylor Swift’s squad are, for the most part, women aged 18 to 40 who are either singers, actors, or models. But in what could have been an effort to seem less ageist, Swift has made her club a little more inclusive by allowing a 96-year-old veteran named Cyrus Porter to join. Advertisement Writes Us Weekly:Swift’s decision to surprise Porter, who has been to several of her concerts with his grandchildren, came after he expressed his love for her in an interview with his local news station, KFVS and the video went viral.Porter, who is currently battling cancer, was given a private show by the singer (his family was there to cheer her on, too) and in return gave her a tour of his World War II memorabilia. (This looks considerably more interesting than going on a tour of Age of Adaline and Green Lantern memorabilia at the Lively-Reynoldses.)What a cute thing. Congrats, Cyrus! Have fun in Rhode Island this summer![Us Weekly]More fuel was poured on the rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have broken up this weekend, as the two of them were photographed doing activities typically reserved for unmarried people: Kim was seen at a party without wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye was seen at the movies...alone. Advertisement Advertisement Here’s Kim’s ringless ring finger: Image via Snapchat/screengrab. And here’s Kanye wandering into a movie theater with a new haircut (there’s pink in there now) and oversized clothes: Image via Splash News. Are you convinced? I’m not. Sponsored [Page Six]Just so you know: [Gossip Cop]Oprah’s still eating bread. Same. [Celebitchy]Sarah Michelle Gellar confused Boy George with George Michael. Definitely not same. [Page Six]Blac Chyna was “shunned” from Christmas with the Kardashians, even though she technically is one. [THL]Shocking stuff!! JK I don’t know who these people are. [TMZ]I didn’t need to know this. [PEOPLE]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply116 repliesLeave a reply