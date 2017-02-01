Image via Getty.

This morning, while watching Today’s Take and sipping a delightful mix of hot java and french vanilla Coffee-mate, I paid no mind to the fact that Al Roker was joined by Sheinelle Jones and Dean Cain instead of his usual co-host, Tamron Hall. “Tam must have the day off,” I thought. “Well-deserved!” In a sense, I was right. She did have the day off! But only because she no longer had a job with NBC News.



Wednesday afternoon, CNN’s Brian Stelter confirmed Hall’s last day on the show was Tuesday on Twitter, writing:

In a statement, Hall said:

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Though I once predicted she would be following in my Once and Future King Willie Geist’s footsteps by transitioning to MSNBC full-time, Page Six reports that is sadly not the case. An NBC spokesperson told them:



“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Though this news will definitely put a hole in my mornings, can you blame someone for quitting a job after finding out they’ll soon be working alongside Megyn Kelly? I can’t.