After a years-long wait that makes me empathize with the cursed clocks and candlesticks in the Beast’s hideous French mansion, the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was finally released Friday morning (and in some lucky theaters, Thursday night).

Let’s revisit the memorable moments that led up to this joyful day.

It’s been 411 weeks since Alan Menken told Italy’s La Stampa he was working on an upcoming live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 323 weeks since Alan Menken told Den of Geek that Disney’s live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast was “canned.”

It’s been 209 weeks since Deadline reported Disney’s live action remake of Beauty and the Beast would be a dark reimagining called The Beast.

It’s been 153 weeks since Bill Condon was first rumored to be directing the non-dark, more faithful live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. “Now this rumor is to be taken with a grain of salt,” wrote Collider at the time.

It’s been 144 weeks since Disney confirmed Bill Condon would direct their live action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 899 days since Stephen Chbosky was announced as the screenwriter of the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 781 days since The Hollywood Reporter announced Emma Watson had been cast as Belle in the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been two years and one day since The Hollywood Reporter announced that the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast would be released in two years and one day.

It’s been 669 days since filming began on the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 82 weeks since filming wrapped on the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 298 days since the first teaser trailer was released for the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 135 days since we were first disturbed by photos of the Beast in the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 134 days since Emma Watson revealed the “feminist twist” of the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 122 days since the trailer for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast broke the record for most trailer views in one day.

It’s been 41 days since Ariana Grande and John Legend released the cover of “Beauty and the Beast” they recorded for the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 16 days since director Bill Condon was revealed as saying there would be “a nice, exclusively gay moment” in the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

It’s been 15 days since theaters announced their boycotts of the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast because of its “gay moment.”

It’s been 15 days since Celine Dion appeared to have no idea about this controversy.

It’s been 11 days since Josh Gad (who plays LeFou) called the “gay moment” evidence that the movie is “one of inclusiveness.”

It’s been 4 days since Alan Menken called “this whole discussion” of LeFou’s sexuality “absurd,” “nuts,” and a “non-issue.”

It’s been 2 days since director Bill Condon said he was “sick” of all this gay shit.

It’s been 1 day since Josh Gad showed up to opening night showings of the live action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and, like, did some comedy.

It’s been roughly 18 hours since this fucking thing opened.