Susan Sarandon, star of 2016's The Meddler and supporter of 2016's Jill Stein, recently discussed her new show, Trump, and her sex life with Pride Source. (She will be talking to a lot of gay media outlets while promoting Feud, btw.) After her dating life was brought up, Sarandon referred to herself as a “serial monogamist,” adding that she “[hasn’t] exactly been in the midst of a lot of offers of any kind” lately.



When asked if she was “open” about her sexuality, she said, “Yeah, I’m open. My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.” I don’t know what that means, exactly, because the interviewer didn’t follow up. But I guess it suggests she’d hook up with someone of any gender she happened to find herself attracted to?

Later on, she says, “We’re in a moment in history where you’re gonna either be on one side or the other, and to be quiet or to be depressed or to blame me is not productive, so that’s what I would say about that.”

Oh wait, that was about politics. Never mind.

Speaking of AARP members being interviewed about things no one actually cares about, Regis Philbin was recently interviewed by long-expired professional listener Larry King about his relationship with Kelly Ripa since leaving Live!

When asked if the two keep in touch, Philbin said, “Not really, no.” Adding that be believes Ripa took his departure personally.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older, and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Sad. Sorta.

Imagine being a TMZ reporter and having to ask John McCain about his “bromance” with Ashton Kutcher.



