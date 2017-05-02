The gossip coffers are low this evening, so let’s just sit back and watch Susan Sarandon expound on her ongoing Twitter feud with Debra Messing on Watch What Happens Live.

As you’re (maybe) aware, Susan and the Debster have been squabbling on Twitter since November about politics, mostly. Their feud is one that I find entertaining because I like imagining both of them tweeting from their phones in their respective homes with reading glasses pushed halfway down their nose, a glass of wine (Debra) or a joint (Susan) in hand. Their feud continues apace, as evidenced by La Sarandon’s appearance on WWHL.

“We all are so obsessed with your Twitter feud with Debra Messing!” Andy Cohen gushed. “Have you run into each other?” Fun fact about Susan Sarandon: she’s a New York Rangers fan. Fun fact about Debra Messing: She occasionally attends hockey games. As per Sarandon, she’s seen Debs at the hockey, but Debs has never said anything to Susan in person, preferring to stick to Twitter.

Then there’s this.

“She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that. So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, ‘But you don’t have the information.’”

Imagine Susan Sarandon telling you that you don’t have the information. May the beautiful feud never end.

What a whirlwind of a day it has been for Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship that isn’t actually a relationship.

Based on little else than the fact that they hung out after the Met Gala last night, TMZ reported that the Biebz had moved one from one Hailey to another. Someone caught wind of that rumor and nipped it in the bud very quickly: Don’t get it twisted. They’re not dating. They’re just friends.

According to Steinfeld’s rep, they’re just friends. They were introduced by Carl Lentz, the pastor to the stars, and that’s it! No more. No less.

I assume you were too distracted by Rihanna slaying the red carpet, per usual, at last night’s Met Gala, which means you probably missed this really wonderful and wacky Instagram video of Celine Dion crawling around the floor of Vogue’s weird photobooth using her shoe as a telephone while clad in Versace.

I have watched it at least seven times today. I recommend you do the same.