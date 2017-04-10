Two students were injured today in a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, according to breaking news reports. Police believe the shooting to be a murder-suicide, and it happened in a classroom at North Park Elementary. San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan has confirmed on Twitter that two adults were killed and two other victims, identified as students, have been airlifted to local hospitals.

According to NBC, officials are looking at the shooting as a domestic violence incident.

This story is breaking; Jezebel will update as more information becomes available.

