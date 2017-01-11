STOP and Appreciate Trump's New White House LogoBobby FingerToday 12:15pmFiled to: do not entertrumpdonald trumppress conferencessignsit's a sign32519EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Image via screengrab During his first news conference as President-Elect of the United States, Donald Trump stood proudly behind a podium on which a logo for his new office was emblazoned. But the blue and white image of the White House we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the past eight years had changed somehow. It looked... different. Like it was trying to send a message. I wonder what it means.Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply325 repliesLeave a reply